Harvey Investment Co Raised Its Wabtec (WAB) Stake; Analog Devices (ADI) Sentiment Is 1.07

Analog Devices Inc (ADI) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 303 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 283 decreased and sold their stakes in Analog Devices Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 324.13 million shares, down from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Analog Devices Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 11 to 18 for an increase of 7. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 251 Increased: 208 New Position: 95.

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased Wabtec Corporation (WAB) stake by 29.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvey Investment Co Llc acquired 56,551 shares as Wabtec Corporation (WAB)’s stock rose 3.42%. The Harvey Investment Co Llc holds 245,341 shares with $18.09M value, up from 188,790 last quarter. Wabtec Corporation now has $10.85B valuation. The stock increased 6.92% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $66.62. About 4.00M shares traded or 89.48% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal to Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Acquires Annax, A Leading Supplier Of Public Address And Passenger Information Systems For Transit Vehicles; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 30/05/2018 – Delachaux IPO team perseveres despite tough market conditions; 03/04/2018 – DOJ IN SETTLEMENT W/ KNORR-BREMSE AG, WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal

Among 6 analysts covering Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Westinghouse Air Brake has $93 highest and $8000 lowest target. $86’s average target is 29.09% above currents $66.62 stock price. Westinghouse Air Brake had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Buckingham Research. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 8 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Buckingham Research.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by DeNinno David L. KASSLING WILLIAM E bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520. NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21. Another trade for 16.97M shares valued at $1.19 billion was sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO.

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) stake by 3,697 shares to 80,875 valued at $18.08 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) stake by 7,068 shares and now owns 59,032 shares. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was reduced too.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Wabtec’s Results Soar in Q2, Driven by the GE Transportation Merger – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wabtec Will Produce Excellent Earnings Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wabtec Lowers Its Sales Expectations For 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Westinghouse Air Brake’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Investors Limited holds 0.03% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 71,050 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). General Electr Co has invested 95.62% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). First Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 23,036 shares or 0% of the stock. 36,687 are held by Stifel Fincl. Johnson Fincl holds 0% or 221 shares. Horrell Management, a Arkansas-based fund reported 15 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd, a Washington-based fund reported 178 shares. Agf Invests holds 31,055 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Group reported 47,947 shares. Guardian invested in 725,535 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office reported 0% stake. Utah Retirement owns 0.04% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 24,892 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. holds 8.69% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. for 1.83 million shares. Generation Investment Management Llp owns 10.11 million shares or 7.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Central Securities Corp has 7.52% invested in the company for 450,000 shares. The New York-based Cantillon Capital Management Llc has invested 5.81% in the stock. Timucuan Asset Management Inc Fl, a Florida-based fund reported 820,650 shares.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Analog Devices (ADI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors Setting the Tone for Cree (CREE) in Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 106% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

The stock increased 1.91% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 2.83 million shares traded or 13.32% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B