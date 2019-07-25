Harvey Investment Co Raised Holding in Wabtec (WAB); Aspen Technology (AZPN) Market Value Rose While Miracle Mile Advisors Has Cut Holding by $1.47 Million

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 56,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 245,341 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09 million, up from 188,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $71.99. About 335,119 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC TO RETAIN NAME AFTER GE TRANSPORTATION DEAL; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO WABTEC OPERATING MARGINS (ABOUT 13% TO; 20/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE HAS THE RIGHT TO INCREASE PORTION OF MERGED COMPANY OWNED BY GE SHAREHOLDERS; 30/05/2018 – Delachaux IPO team perseveres despite tough market conditions; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: Changed Wabtec’s Outlook in Consideration of Operating Performance That Has Lagged Expectations Since the 2016 Acquisition of Faiveley; 21/05/2018 – S&P PLACED WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 50.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 14,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 28,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.71. About 116,026 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 23.22% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $77; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Advisors Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 16,207 shares. Papp L Roy And has 0.51% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Estabrook reported 505 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co invested in 0% or 3,322 shares. Amer Int Grp reported 0.01% stake. Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Ca has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 0.03% or 50,589 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 78 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Group Public Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 473 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd has invested 0.03% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 176,500 shares. Price Michael F stated it has 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. DeNinno David L bought 3,000 shares worth $193,530. 10,000 Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75 million and $582.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 12,284 shares to 105,346 shares, valued at $40.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 19,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,994 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 92.45% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.53 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $70.34 million for 33.26 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.61% EPS growth.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9,973 shares to 50,738 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 13,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 340,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street has 957,038 shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 20,472 shares. Macquarie Ltd holds 1,124 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pacific Investment Co has 3,750 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 82,781 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 10,909 shares. Hl Services Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Wilkins Counsel Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 39,800 shares. Sit Invest holds 0.12% or 36,650 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 484,429 shares. Nicholas Prtn Lp owns 0.49% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 53,201 shares. Waddell Reed Financial reported 1.03% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). C M Bidwell & Assocs Ltd invested in 101 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based Amer Cap Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).