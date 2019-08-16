Harvey Investment Co Raised Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $366,800; As Career Education (CECO) Stock Price Rose, Lonestar Capital Management Has Lowered Position

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 21,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% . The hedge fund held 778,916 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.87 million, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $21.88. About 504,681 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 4.06% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q EPS 25c; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q Rev $148.1M

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 4,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 176,527 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.26M, up from 171,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $67.25. About 12.60M shares traded or 17.64% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS ‘TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF NEW INVESTMENTS’ NEEDED TO SUPPLY WORLD’S RISING DEMAND FOR OIL AND NATURAL GAS; 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s 2013 Liberia Deal Tainted by Corruption: Global Witness; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exxon Mobil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XOM); 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Capital Expenditures $4.87B; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Exxon and Chevron Sank After Reporting Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Exxon Mobil’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon downgraded at RBC as macro headwinds mount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Career Education (CECO) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tetra Tech Wins $46 Million Single-Award Contract From TAM – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sealed Air’s (SEE) Earnings Trump Estimates in Q2, View Up – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CECO or LOPE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Rockwell Automation (ROK) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Trims View – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

