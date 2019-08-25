Harvey Investment Co Maintains Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM); Stadium Capital Management Has Cut Shutterfly (SFLY) Stake by $817,480

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 4,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 176,527 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.26 million, up from 171,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.37M shares traded or 40.40% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 15/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 09/04/2018 – L&T Technology Services Wins Multi-Million Dollar Digitalization Contract from ExxonMobil Exploration Company; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Downstream Net $621M; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Net $4.65B; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 07/03/2018 – Exxon sees earnings doubling by 2025 at current oil prices; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 82 cents

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 20,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 416,153 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91 million, down from 436,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.8. About 329,507 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.83-Adj EPS $3.28; 03/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Rev $199.7M; 26/03/2018 Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – PROCEEDS OF LOANS WERE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF LIFETOUCH INC; 28/05/2018 – Shutterfly Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AN INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUGUST 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q LOSS/SHR 83C, EST. LOSS/SHR 95C; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN WAS FULLY FUNDED ON CLOSING DATE AND MATURES ON AUGUST 17, 2024

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highbridge Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 9,717 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 12,700 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.03% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.01% or 23,130 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 27,110 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0.01% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). 100,811 were reported by Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 805,100 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated invested in 0% or 34 shares. D E Shaw Company Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). State Street invested in 0% or 1.05M shares. Quantitative Investment Ltd holds 40,978 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Fine Capital Prtn Ltd Partnership has 588,068 shares.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $188.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ames National Corp (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 28,627 shares to 56,855 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crh Medical Corp by 1.48M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.66M shares, and has risen its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC).

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75M and $582.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 8,478 shares to 506,554 shares, valued at $26.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Incorporated (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,871 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

