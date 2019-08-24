Harvey Investment Co Lowered Its Tjx Cos New Com (TJX) Position by $449,334; Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Lone Pine Capital Has Upped Its Holding

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 8,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 506,554 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.95M, down from 515,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.09. About 8.78M shares traded or 38.18% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 197.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 1.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.96M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310.44M, up from 658,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.57. About 26.14M shares traded or 245.48% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END UNEARNED REVENUE OF $6.20 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 23% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 16/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Gold Sponsorship for Salesforce World Tour London Amid European Market Footprint Expansion; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 05/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Salesforce $2.5b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 REVENUE IS PROJECTED TO BE $12.66 BLN TO $12.71 BLN

