Harvey Investment Co Holds Holding in Wabtec (WAB); Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holder Cabot Wealth Management Has Raised Its Stake by $401,360 as Valuation Rose

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 56,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 245,341 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09M, up from 188,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $72.17. About 726,947 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – CEO RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE MERGED COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – GE-WABTEC CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Adj EPS $3.80; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Chairman Albert Neupaver Has Been Re-Appointed Executive Chairman; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 10,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,615 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 134,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $39.92. About 3.29 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. DeNinno David L also bought $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21. KASSLING WILLIAM E bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75M and $582.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (NYSE:MA) by 1,505 shares to 36,970 shares, valued at $8.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Incorporated (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,871 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC).

