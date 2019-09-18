Harvey Investment Co Holds Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST); Us Bancorp De Upped Amedisys (AMED) Stake

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 117.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 4,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 8,723 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, up from 4,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $132.77. About 223,201 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ASSOCIATED HOME CARE; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amedisys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMED); 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q REV. $399.3M, EST. $395.5M; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – Amedisys Welcomes Sharon Brunecz as Chief Human Resources Officer; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 95.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 342,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 700,024 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.81 million, up from 357,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $32.87. About 4.60 million shares traded or 3.74% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75M and $593.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Delawa (BRKA) by 1 shares to 40 shares, valued at $12.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Incorporated (NYSE:ECL) by 28,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,631 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. London Co Of Virginia stated it has 1.9% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Private Advisor Gp Ltd Company stated it has 47,409 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 43.46M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 12,582 shares. Sweden-based Nordea Invest Mngmt has invested 0.22% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Boston Family Office Llc has 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 7,020 shares. 8,525 are held by Cleararc Capital. Moreover, Next Fin has 0.04% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). American Inc has invested 0.08% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Wilkins Invest Counsel Inc owns 210,050 shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. Essex Inv Llc has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Route One Investment Lp accumulated 16.23% or 16.25 million shares. Moreover, Aurora Invest Counsel has 0.86% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 58,581 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 110,371 shares. 456,944 were reported by Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMED shares while 81 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 26.15 million shares or 1.54% less from 26.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Group has 19,253 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 66,130 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 27,656 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd has invested 0% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us owns 0.44% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 339,200 shares. Bowling Port Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 11,894 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Company invested in 80,204 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 15,333 shares. Parkside Comml Bank accumulated 0.03% or 661 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 883,092 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Redmile Gp Ltd, California-based fund reported 2,320 shares. Shelton Mgmt reported 1,976 shares stake. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 41,002 shares. Sivik Health Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.59% or 20,000 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Lc invested in 28,760 shares.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $35.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 12,281 shares to 222,394 shares, valued at $44.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 40,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,125 shares, and cut its stake in E O G Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).