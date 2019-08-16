Harvey Investment Co Holds Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM); Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Increased Its Duke Energy New (DUK) Position by $599,326; Stock Price Declined

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 4,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 176,527 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.26M, up from 171,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $68.1. About 6.40M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO ADD $6B IN EARNINGS FROM PERMIAN BY 2025; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project with Creation of a New Joint Venture; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Upstream Net $429M; 26/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Extends Exceed XP Portfolio with New Grade for High Performance Coextrusion Films; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation; 04/05/2018 – Taming Shale Is Just the Latest Exxon Challenge for Sara Ortwein; 17/04/2018 – Liberian President Weah Orders Probe of Exxon’s 2013 Oil Deal

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 6,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 72,223 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, up from 65,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $89.58. About 1.15 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base; 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL 5 SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75 million and $582.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3,697 shares to 80,875 shares, valued at $18.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,004 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Incorporated (NYSE:ABBV).

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 33,602 shares to 217,937 shares, valued at $41.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 8,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,187 shares, and cut its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM).

