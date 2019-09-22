Harvey Investment Co Has Raised Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $10.96 Million; Congress Asset Management Company Has Trimmed Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 95.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 342,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 700,024 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.81M, up from 357,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 5.46 million shares traded or 23.94% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 19,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 662,533 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.73M, down from 682,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Jack Henry & Associates for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $147.69. About 307,327 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program

More notable recent Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why We Think Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance" on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "How Should Investors Feel About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:JKHY) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Agree To Purchase Jack Henry & Associates At $125, Earn 4.4% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq" on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq" published on August 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com's news article titled: "REPAY Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program – Business Wire" with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.08 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $80.85 million for 35.16 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.91% EPS growth.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3,322 shares to 414,777 shares, valued at $80.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 7,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold JKHY shares while 150 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 78.89 million shares or 15.26% more from 68.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Limited invested in 0.04% or 17,305 shares. 8,092 are owned by Torray Ltd. Smith Moore And reported 3,309 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 20 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 0% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 224 shares. Us Bancorp De owns 145,926 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 184 shares. Moreover, Gyroscope Cap Gru Ltd Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Invesco Limited holds 1.55M shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited Liability owns 370 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Financial Architects reported 100 shares. 7,248 are owned by Campbell And Co Investment Adviser Ltd. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 14,889 shares. M&T Savings Bank owns 6,429 shares. 18,160 are owned by Mirae Asset Investments Comm.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of stock was bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

