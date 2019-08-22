Harvey Investment Co Has Lowered Its Waters (WAT) Stake; JBS S.A. SPONSORED ADR BRAZIL (JBSAY) SI Decreased By 30.79%

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased Waters Corp (WAT) stake by 21.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 19,472 shares as Waters Corp (WAT)’s stock declined 0.47%. The Harvey Investment Co Llc holds 72,994 shares with $18.37M value, down from 92,466 last quarter. Waters Corp now has $14.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $210.18. About 285,408 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 18/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement in Response to FEMA’s Affordability Framework for the National Flood Insurance Program; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: Spring Brings Increased Right Whale Monitoring in New England Waters; 27/04/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America Expands ReadyRefresh(SM) Beverage Delivery Service to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; 09/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: S.2155 Is a Harmful Bill and House Republicans Are Determined to Make It Worse; 13/04/2018 – Waters Conference Call Scheduled By Janney for Apr. 15; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 11/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 11, 2018 3:16:22 P.M. Ms. Waters, Maxine moved to recommit with instructions to the Committee on; 16/04/2018 – Ohio EPA: Ohio EPA Updates Findings on Sources of Nutrients Impacting Ohio Waters; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 24/04/2018 – WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55

JBS S.A. SPONSORED ADR BRAZIL (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) had a decrease of 30.79% in short interest. JBSAY’s SI was 23,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 30.79% from 34,100 shares previously. With 254,800 avg volume, 0 days are for JBS S.A. SPONSORED ADR BRAZIL (OTCMKTS:JBSAY)’s short sellers to cover JBSAY’s short positions. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $14.59. About 56,908 shares traded. JBS S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Waters Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:WAT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waters Corporation Common Stock has $23000 highest and $20900 lowest target. $216.33’s average target is 2.93% above currents $210.18 stock price. Waters Corporation Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained the shares of WAT in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc reported 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 115,938 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 14,218 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.