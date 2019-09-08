Harvey Investment Co Has Lifted Position in Wabtec (WAB); Lindsay (LNN) Stock Rose While Deutsche Bank Ag Decreased Its Holding

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Lindsay Corp (LNN) by 31.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 18,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 40,030 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, down from 58,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Lindsay Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $949.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $89.3. About 54,658 shares traded. Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) has risen 0.39% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LNN News: 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q ADJ. EPS 56C, EST. 67C (2 ESTS.); 23/05/2018 – Lindsay’s FieldNET Advisor™ Adds New Crops, Regions and Productivity Features; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lindsay Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNN); 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY CORP – BACKLOG OF UNSHIPPED ORDERS AT FEBRUARY 28, 2018 WAS $90.2 MLN, COMPARED WITH $62.3 MLN AT FEBRUARY 28, 2017; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q OPER REV. $130.3M, EST. $131.8M; 30/05/2018 – New FieldNET® Modem Will Support 4G LTE Technology; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Lindsay May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 06/03/2018 Lindsay Event Puts Focus on Precision Irrigation and Smart Farming Practices; 04/05/2018 – Lindsay Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q IRRIGATION REV. $111.9M

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 56,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 245,341 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09 million, up from 188,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $68.27. About 855,600 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – GE: WABTEC CHAIRMAN NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXEC CHAIR; 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 17/05/2018 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Board Member Nickolas W. Vande Steeg Retires; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Adj EPS $3.80; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: Changed Wabtec’s Outlook in Consideration of Operating Performance That Has Lagged Expectations Since the 2016 Acquisition of Faiveley; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $4.1 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Rev $4.1B; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says Raymond Betler Will Remain President and CEO of the Merged Company; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC

Analysts await Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. LNN’s profit will be $3.62 million for 65.66 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Lindsay Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold LNN shares while 47 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 9.36 million shares or 0.69% less from 9.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 287 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 0% or 6,982 shares. Parametric Port Associates Lc has 0% invested in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). D E Shaw Inc reported 0% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 58,858 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 100,725 shares. Texas-based Stephens Invest Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Tompkins Financial Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 550 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) for 17,531 shares. Pinebridge LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) for 853 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd stated it has 308 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated owns 156,467 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Swiss National Bank stated it has 19,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corp has 0.04% invested in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Incorporated has invested 0% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN).

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 12,338 shares to 132,109 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 42,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,389 shares, and has risen its stake in Myokardia Inc.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. KASSLING WILLIAM E also bought $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Thursday, May 23. $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. The insider DeNinno David L bought 3,000 shares worth $193,530.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Capital Advisors Limited holds 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 22 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Johnson Fincl Group Incorporated accumulated 221 shares. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 9 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston reported 211,332 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.03% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 25,103 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity invested in 12,589 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shamrock Asset Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 15 shares. Advsrs Limited Lc has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd reported 3,885 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 42,903 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.05% stake. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Asset Incorporated, a Michigan-based fund reported 9,874 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability invested in 842,700 shares or 2.22% of the stock.