Harvey Investment Co Has Lifted Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Position; As Adobe (ADBE) Shares Rose, Holder Kbc Group Nv Trimmed Its Holding by $591,822

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 95.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 342,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 700,024 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.81M, up from 357,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.85. About 3.40 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 2,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 227,561 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.05M, down from 229,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $271.81. About 2.89M shares traded or 14.67% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. 2,500 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75M and $593.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Incorporated (NYSE:ECL) by 28,876 shares to 9,631 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 6,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,628 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5,185 shares to 403,069 shares, valued at $32.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 16,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA).

