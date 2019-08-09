Harvey Investment Co Has Increased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $366,800; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Position in Lyon William Homes (WLH) Has Cut by $3.70 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 69.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 246,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The institutional investor held 105,864 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 352,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $651.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.19. About 108,248 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q ADJ EPS 27C; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $325.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Rev $373.4M; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q EPS 21C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in William Lyon; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q New Home Deliveries of 740 Homes; 06/03/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, $200.0 MLN CASH FROM CERTAIN LAND BANKING ARRANGEMENTS, CASH, TO FINANCE RSI ACQUISITION; 06/03/2018 WILLIAM LYON HOMES REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $350.0M OF SR N

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 4,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 176,527 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.26 million, up from 171,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $70.86. About 8.34 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP; 26/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE A 15 PERCENT REDUCTION OF METHANE EMISSIONS BY 2020 COMPARED WITH 2016; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – SEISMIC DATA ACQUISITION PLANNED IN 2018 FOR OPERATED BLOCKS ANNOUNCED IN 2017; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 71,970 shares to 144,118 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Finl Corp Ind (NASDAQ:THFF) by 41,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Spire Inc.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75 million and $582.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2,690 shares to 115,004 shares, valued at $21.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,482 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).