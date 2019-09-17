Harvey Investment Co Has Increased By $2.87 Million Its Agilent Technologies Com (A) Stake; Shorts at DORMAKABA HOLDING LTD ORDINARY SHARES S (DRRKF) Raised By 5.97%

DORMAKABA HOLDING LTD ORDINARY SHARES S (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) had an increase of 5.97% in short interest. DRRKF’s SI was 14,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.97% from 13,400 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 142 days are for DORMAKABA HOLDING LTD ORDINARY SHARES S (OTCMKTS:DRRKF)’s short sellers to cover DRRKF’s short positions. It closed at $683 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased Agilent Technologies Inc Com (A) stake by 35.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harvey Investment Co Llc acquired 38,805 shares as Agilent Technologies Inc Com (A)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Harvey Investment Co Llc holds 147,500 shares with $11.01M value, up from 108,695 last quarter. Agilent Technologies Inc Com now has $23.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $77.15. About 2.80M shares traded or 9.08% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 27/04/2018 – Agilent Opens Global Solution Development Center in Singapore; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70, REV VIEW $4.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL FOR $250M; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.85 BLN TO $4.87 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Agilent at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM OF 5 YEARS, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO AUTOMATIC RENEWAL TERMS OF 2 YEARS; 07/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Lasergen, Inc; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALSO PETITIONS COURT TO STOP DEFENDANTS’ USE OF AGILENT’S PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Agilent Technologies, Inc., In the Matter of

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1.