Harvey Investment Co Has Increased By $10.96 Million Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding; GEOX SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (GXSBF) SI Decreased By 0.31%

GEOX SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) had a decrease of 0.31% in short interest. GXSBF’s SI was 1.90M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.31% from 1.90 million shares previously. It closed at $1.25 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 95.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harvey Investment Co Llc acquired 342,542 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Harvey Investment Co Llc holds 700,024 shares with $22.81M value, up from 357,482 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $19.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.14. About 1.45M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions and 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. $28,990 worth of stock was bought by Ancius Michael J on Monday, August 5. Johnson Daniel L. also bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is -4.95% below currents $33.14 stock price. Fastenal had 11 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $3000 target in Friday, July 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $2900 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by Buckingham Research. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, July 12 report. Raymond James maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Friday, April 12. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $78 target. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 8. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, June 14 by Buckingham Research. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 12 report.

Geox S.p.A. creates, produces, promotes, and distributes footwear and apparel for retailers and end clients in Italy, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $301.74 million. It operates through two divisions, Footwear and Apparel. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers shoes and jackets, as well as accessories for men, women, and children under the Geox brand name through multi-brand selling points, mono-brand shops, and Geox Shops.