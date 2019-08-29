Harvey Investment Co Has Decreased Its O Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Holding as Share Value Rose; As Chevron New (CVX) Share Value Rose, Sunbelt Securities Has Boosted Stake by $695,073

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 24.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 5,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 28,542 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 22,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $117.63. About 1.55M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 12,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 105,346 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.91M, down from 117,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $386.38. About 182,968 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: O’Reilly Auto May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN; 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct); 05/03/2018 Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY COMPARABLE STORE SALES RISE OF 2% TO 4%; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees 2Q EPS $3.95-EPS $4.05; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $490 MLN TO $520 MLN; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.13% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Legacy Capital Ptnrs reported 1.1% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Piedmont Advisors invested 0.11% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.88% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Ltd reported 0.05% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Barbara Oil Communication reported 2,000 shares. Cambridge Tru Co has 0.84% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.09% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Franklin Resources Inc owns 137,177 shares. Sigma Planning reported 0.02% stake. 3,192 are owned by Daiwa Incorporated. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 1.51M shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 504,142 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. First Bancshares Sioux Falls invested 0.94% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $74,250 activity.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.26 million for 20.12 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $200.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,266 shares to 12,665 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 8,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,864 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV).