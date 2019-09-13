Harvey Investment Co Has Decreased By $1.45 Million Its Idexx Labs (IDXX) Stake; 2 Analysts Bullish Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)

Among 2 analysts covering Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cirrus Logic has $6200 highest and $5400 lowest target. $58’s average target is 3.20% above currents $56.2 stock price. Cirrus Logic had 3 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. See Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) latest ratings:

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) stake by 6.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 5,282 shares as Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX)’s stock rose 20.50%. The Harvey Investment Co Llc holds 75,593 shares with $20.81M value, down from 80,875 last quarter. Idexx Labs Inc now has $23.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $271.05. About 323,879 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20

The stock increased 1.55% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $56.2. About 740,185 shares traded or 8.12% up from the average. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has risen 17.40% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 58C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cirrus Logic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRUS); 16/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands Strategic Technology Alliance with Pure Storage; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Sees 1Q Rev $210M-$250M; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Completes Interoperability Testing with the Dell EMC Primary Storage Portfolio; 29/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Vision Jet Wins Prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy; 09/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 66–Zeiss Atlas & Cirrus HD/OCT – 36C26118Q0346; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC SEES 1Q REV. $210.0M TO $250.0M, EST. $294.1M; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic: 1Q GAAP Gross Margin Is Expected to Be Between 48% and 50%

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, makes, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $3.27 billion. The firm offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. It has a 34.78 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $98.50 million for 59.97 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity. The insider Kingsley Lawrence D bought $99,904.