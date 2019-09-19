Harvey Investment Co Has Cut Tjx Cos New Com (TJX) Holding by $301,340; As International Business Machs (IBM) Share Value Rose, Arete Wealth Advisors Has Increased Position by $494,159

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 5,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 500,759 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.48 million, down from 506,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 5.33 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 3,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 15,777 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18M, up from 12,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $142.22. About 1.93 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses; 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 19/03/2018 – IBM’s 5 Tech Predictions for the Next 5 Years (Video); 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: Breaking down IBM’s first-quarter results

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Com accumulated 82,450 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Condor Cap Mngmt holds 0.16% or 18,887 shares. Blair William And Il reported 0.06% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Field And Main Bank holds 24,295 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.26% or 85,672 shares. Scotia Capital Incorporated stated it has 0.08% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Chevy Chase Inc owns 0.41% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 1.86M shares. Thornburg Invest Mgmt Incorporated has 315,421 shares. Wealth Planning Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Shell Asset Management reported 407,216 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa reported 203,237 shares. Regent Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.73% stake. Orleans Capital La reported 25,845 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Company Of Vermont has invested 0.3% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $797.89M for 21.31 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

