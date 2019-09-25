Harvey Investment Co Has Cut Its Holding in Idexx Labs (IDXX) by $1.45 Million; Alibaba Group Holding Sp (BABA) Holder South Texas Money Management LTD Has Decreased Its Position

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 5,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 75,593 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.81M, down from 80,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $272.59. About 4,806 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Sp (BABA) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 2,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 202,163 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.26 million, down from 204,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Sp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $450.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $173.12. About 758,799 shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent court corporate clients in cloud push; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 12/03/2018 – IKANG: PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG, ALIBABA FOR $20/ADS; 10/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Ant Financial, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba, is preparing to raise $9B in a private funding round at a; 13/04/2018 – Russian billionaire sells 49% stake in Brooklyn Nets basketball team to Alibaba co-founder; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 17/04/2018 – IGNORE:ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYING DNAFIT ANNOUNCED APR. 16; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and U.S. car maker Ford have unveiled an unstaffed car vending machine in China; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 37,008 shares to 387,727 shares, valued at $37.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 81,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 535,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Trust Russell 1000 Grw (IWF).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba: Kaola Acquisition Enhances Market Leadership – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “InvestorPlace Roundup: Digging Into the Marijuana Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 10 Reasons to Buy Alibaba Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba bids farewell to Jack Ma – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 35.48 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cardinal Mngmt owns 17,026 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 2,072 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ftb reported 0.01% stake. Whittier Tru has 0.01% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 1,070 shares. 19,653 are owned by Cibc Ww Markets. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel stated it has 55,555 shares. Fiduciary Trust owns 0.12% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 17,127 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Twin Tree Management Lp invested 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Hemenway Tru Communication Llc holds 0.25% or 5,852 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp invested in 0.07% or 11,270 shares. The New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 7,000 shares. The New York-based Arrow Fincl has invested 0.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Moreover, Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc has 0.05% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 12,439 shares.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Recession-Resistant Services Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IDEXX (IDXX) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Lifts EPS Guidance – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:IDXX) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IDEXX Laboratories Continues To Grow, But It’s Too Expensive To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IDEXX: A Different Kind Of Animal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,904 activity.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28 million for 60.31 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75M and $593.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Com (NYSE:WAB) by 15,189 shares to 260,530 shares, valued at $18.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.