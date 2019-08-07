Harvey Investment Co Decreased O Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Holding By $4.77 Million; Gendell Jeffrey L Lifted Citigroup (C) Stake By $21.13 Million

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased O Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) stake by 10.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 12,284 shares as O Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)’s stock rose 1.93%. The Harvey Investment Co Llc holds 105,346 shares with $40.91 million value, down from 117,630 last quarter. O Reilly Automotive Inc now has $28.65B valuation. The stock increased 2.73% or $9.94 during the last trading session, reaching $373.56. About 649,484 shares traded or 5.87% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Sales View Signals Easier Ride for Car-Parts Retailers; 05/03/2018 – Dir O’Reilly-Wooten Gifts 976 Of O’Reilly Automotive Inc; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates O’Reilly Automotive’s Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 30/05/2018 – SGP:CHRISTINE O’REILLY TO JOIN STOCKLAND BOARD; 22/05/2018 – Retail Strategist Tom O’Reilly Joins Self Point Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO 1Q EPS $3.61, EST. $3.58

Gendell Jeffrey L increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 186.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired 340,800 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Gendell Jeffrey L holds 523,543 shares with $32.58M value, up from 182,743 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $149.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $66.25. About 12.16M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 02/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends; 27/04/2018 – Citi Community Development and Grounded Solutions Network Announce the Creation of the National Community Land Trust; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP TOTAL REVENUE $18.87 BLN, UP 3 PCT; 02/05/2018 – Citi’s Schulz agrees but highlights China as a possible longer-term headwind; 18/03/2018 – Communicate Now: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 30/04/2018 – Citigroup Sees MENA Syndicated Loans at More Than $70 Billion; 07/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS CORP HMSY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $18; 16/03/2018 – CITI REMOVES ROSNEFT FROM FOCUS LIST ON POLITICAL TENSIONS; 30/05/2018 – GHANA SIGNS NATURAL GAS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH ROSNEFT: CITI FM

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14. $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares were sold by Whitaker Michael.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup’s Earnings: Uninspiring As Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup: Time To Be Careful – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kahn Brothers’ Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased Ies Hldgs Inc stake by 218,732 shares to 12.10M valued at $215.02M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HWBK) stake by 17,466 shares and now owns 195,567 shares. Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Grp Inc has 715,000 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Trust has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4,795 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 890 shares. Wellington Shields Co Limited holds 0.46% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 14,510 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Liability Com stated it has 382,200 shares. Golub Group Limited Com accumulated 424,594 shares. 104.79 million were reported by State Street. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd has 595 shares. Godshalk Welsh has 0.37% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 6,275 shares. Cambiar Investors Lc stated it has 703,661 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Affinity Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.17% or 170,311 shares. Ulysses Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 429,900 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc reported 178,903 shares stake. Kiltearn Partners Ltd Liability Partnership reported 3.73 million shares. Moreover, Elm Ridge Mngmt Limited Co has 3.19% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $73 lowest target. $83.83’s average target is 26.54% above currents $66.25 stock price. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $81 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. Jefferies upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $73 target in Friday, February 22 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 38 shares. Coatue Management Ltd Liability reported 1,412 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 312,316 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 5,159 shares. Stevens Lp stated it has 3,010 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 72,242 shares. 87,558 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Amp Cap Invsts invested 0.12% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Asset reported 5,800 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bokf Na holds 9,679 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 3,036 shares. Hartford Inv Management reported 9,038 shares. Signalpoint Asset Lc stated it has 9.19% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.33% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Vulcan Value Prns Ltd reported 71 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $35.45 million activity. BURCHFIELD JAY D sold 1,500 shares worth $563,880. Another trade for 150 shares valued at $55,250 was bought by LAURO JEFFREY ALAN. $18.72M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) was sold by HENSLEE GREGORY L on Tuesday, February 12. 40,000 shares were sold by OREILLY DAVID E, worth $14.88M. $1.36 million worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares were sold by SHAW JEFF M.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $368.11M for 19.46 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. O’Reilly Automotive had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of ORLY in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Atlantic Securities. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup.