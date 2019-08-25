Harvey Investment Co Decreased Mccormick & Co Com Non Vtg (MKC) Holding; Highland Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holding

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) stake by 30.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 4,000 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)’s stock rose 21.36%. The Highland Capital Management Lp holds 9,000 shares with $1.72M value, down from 13,000 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corp now has $44.10B valuation. The stock decreased 2.14% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $212.04. About 977,860 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (MKC) stake by 10.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 7,068 shares as Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (MKC)’s stock rose 3.97%. The Harvey Investment Co Llc holds 59,032 shares with $8.89 million value, down from 66,100 last quarter. Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg now has $21.49B valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $160.8. About 541,759 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $113; 08/03/2018 McCormick & Company Expands Partnership with NCBA CLUSA to Improve Livelihoods of Smallholder Farmers; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Global Care Growth Adds Equinix, Cuts McCormick; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 02/05/2018 – McCormick Makes 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 List; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.86, REV VIEW $5.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – MCCORMICK MEDIA LLC REPORTS 25.7 PCT STAKE IN TRONC INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up 13%-15%; 27/03/2018 – MKC TO USE TAX BENEFITS FOR U.S. EMPLOYEE BONUSES & WAGE BOOSTS

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $173.77M for 30.92 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.07% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering McCormick & Coorporated (NYSE:MKC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. McCormick & Coorporated has $150 highest and $14300 lowest target. $147.67’s average target is -8.17% below currents $160.8 stock price. McCormick & Coorporated had 5 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, August 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.1% or 66,538 shares in its portfolio. 2,000 were reported by Wallington Asset. Norinchukin National Bank The owns 0.27% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 141,522 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Ltd Company holds 1.07% or 15,509 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 6,500 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Maple Capital stated it has 2.05% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 6,200 shares stake. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust owns 19,586 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. B & T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt accumulated 1.14% or 19,248 shares. Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0.04% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Loomis Sayles & Co Lp has invested 0.09% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Leavell Investment invested in 0.16% or 9,582 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & Com holds 2.89% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 112,030 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership has 18,259 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $206.50’s average target is -2.61% below currents $212.04 stock price. Edwards Lifesciences had 26 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $23200 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform”. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) rating on Monday, March 18. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $197 target. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 24.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80M for 43.10 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Highland Capital Management Lp increased Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) stake by 7,650 shares to 162,675 valued at $13.66M in 2019Q1. It also upped Si Finl Group Inc Md (NASDAQ:SIFI) stake by 81,457 shares and now owns 110,721 shares. Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) was raised too.