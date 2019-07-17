Harvey Investment Co Decreased Fastenal Company (FAST) Position; 8 Analysts Are Bullish AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Last Week

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased Fastenal Company (FAST) stake by 1.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 6,325 shares as Fastenal Company (FAST)’s stock rose 2.08%. The Harvey Investment Co Llc holds 357,482 shares with $22.99 million value, down from 363,807 last quarter. Fastenal Company now has $17.94B valuation. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $31.28. About 4.58 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c

Among 13 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AutoZone had 24 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned "Hold" rating on Wednesday, February 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has "Equal-Weight" rating given on Wednesday, January 23 by Morgan Stanley. J.P. Morgan maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Tuesday, February 26 with "Buy" rating. The stock has "Hold" rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has "Buy" rating given on Friday, June 21 by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Wednesday, February 20 with "Hold" rating. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) earned "Buy" rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 26 with "Buy". The stock has "Equal-Weight" rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $3.57 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $624,999 was sold by Lisowski Sheryl Ann. LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J also sold $302,550 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, January 31. Hein LeLand J also sold $2.49M worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares. DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN had sold 2,500 shares worth $150,000.

Among 5 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Fastenal had 13 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $63 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. Raymond James maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Friday, April 12 with “Strong Buy” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The firm has “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, February 12. On Friday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Inc Limited has 9,300 shares. Park Presidio Cap Limited Liability reported 4.88% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Hussman Strategic Advisors holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 41,200 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring has 0.23% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 25,546 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.16% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Albert D Mason Inc has invested 0.39% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 101,601 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Stock Yards Comml Bank & Tru holds 0.03% or 4,542 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.09% or 554,965 shares in its portfolio. Armstrong Henry H Assocs stated it has 44,640 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 263,047 shares. Jnba Advsrs has invested 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Washington-based Washington Trust Retail Bank has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AutoZone, Inc. shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management invested 0.17% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.53% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 41,490 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 0.05% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Glob Endowment Mngmt L P reported 350 shares stake. 39,275 are owned by Smith Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Brandywine Investment Ltd Liability reported 23,948 shares stake. Blackrock reported 1.92 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx owns 295 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Commerce accumulated 2,135 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.37% or 12,300 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.33% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 40,264 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd owns 1.2% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 1,000 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The invested 0.06% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 101,698 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 452 shares.

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company has market cap of $28.94 billion. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. It has a 21.03 P/E ratio. The firm also provides A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

