Harvey Investment Co Decreased By $824,431 Its Idexx Labs (IDXX) Holding; Bamco Has Upped Its Splunk (SPLK) Position

Bamco Inc increased Splunk Inc (SPLK) stake by 12.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bamco Inc acquired 12,786 shares as Splunk Inc (SPLK)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Bamco Inc holds 118,366 shares with $14.75M value, up from 105,580 last quarter. Splunk Inc now has $17.78B valuation. The stock decreased 7.82% or $10.05 during the last trading session, reaching $118.41. About 15.36M shares traded or 745.59% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) stake by 4.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 3,697 shares as Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX)’s stock rose 20.50%. The Harvey Investment Co Llc holds 80,875 shares with $18.08M value, down from 84,572 last quarter. Idexx Labs Inc now has $24.10B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $279.88. About 148,592 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B

Among 26 analysts covering Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK), 22 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Splunk Inc has $165 highest and $112 lowest target. $151.92’s average target is 28.30% above currents $118.41 stock price. Splunk Inc had 38 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, March 1. The stock of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, May 24. The stock of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. Needham maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) rating on Friday, March 1. Needham has “Buy” rating and $162 target. Piper Jaffray reinitiated Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) rating on Monday, June 24. Piper Jaffray has “Overweight” rating and $16000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Jefferies. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Splunk Smashes Estimates and Makes a Big Acquisition – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Splunk (SPLK) to Report Q2 Earnings: Factors Setting the Tone – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Splunk’s (SPLK) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Splunk +6% on upside view, SignalFx acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: PSTG,KEYS,SNPS,SPLK – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Investment Associates holds 25,200 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Firsthand Cap Mgmt owns 40,000 shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. Hrt Fin holds 0.1% or 5,232 shares. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Corp stated it has 115,500 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot has invested 0.27% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Partner Investment Management LP has invested 0.41% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Baystate Wealth Limited Com holds 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 180 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny owns 8,533 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kistler has 0.03% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 500 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 329,654 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc stated it has 6,350 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com holds 1,350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glynn Cap Management holds 3.99% or 173,339 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 672,078 shares stake.

Bamco Inc decreased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) stake by 838,269 shares to 2.60M valued at $106.35M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Studio City Intl Hldgs Ltd stake by 25,000 shares and now owns 150,000 shares. Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) was reduced too.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Onto IDEXX (IDXX) Stock for Now – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IDEXX (IDXX) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Lifts EPS Guidance – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Idexx Laboratories has $300 highest and $25500 lowest target. $275.75’s average target is -1.48% below currents $279.88 stock price. Idexx Laboratories had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Canaccord Genuity.