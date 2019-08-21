Harvey Investment Co Cut Position in Idexx Labs (IDXX) by $824,431; Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Td Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position by $22.12 Million as Shares Rose

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 8.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 480,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 6.38 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298.84 million, up from 5.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.12. About 4.12 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 3,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 80,875 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.08 million, down from 84,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $281.08. About 136,228 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 3,728 shares to 39,761 shares, valued at $13.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 9,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,827 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspiriant Lc invested in 21,040 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.6% or 906,280 shares. First Fin In, a Indiana-based fund reported 7,824 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Llc reported 7,644 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Company holds 43,160 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated owns 0.55% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 260.50 million shares. National Bank Of Stockton owns 7,293 shares. Hallmark Management has invested 0.04% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.36% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested 1.41% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Field & Main Retail Bank invested in 51,864 shares. Parthenon Lc holds 84,422 shares. Paradigm Asset Co Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Raymond James Fin Svcs Advsrs owns 1.03 million shares. Findlay Park Partners Llp holds 6.01M shares or 2.59% of its portfolio.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,904 activity.