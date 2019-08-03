Harvey Investment Co Cut Ecolab Com (ECL) Stake; Last Week International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Coverage

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) stake by 28.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 15,368 shares as Ecolab Inc Com (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Harvey Investment Co Llc holds 38,507 shares with $6.80M value, down from 53,875 last quarter. Ecolab Inc Com now has $57.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $199.99. About 1.14 million shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1

Among 4 analysts covering Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. The stock of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, March 21. See International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) latest ratings:

07/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Keybanc New Target: $143.0000 160.0000

07/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $168.0000 172.0000

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $133 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $137 New Target: $151 Upgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $143 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Rating: Hold Initiate

21/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $146 New Target: $139 Maintain

The stock increased 0.50% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $143.82. About 788,266 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics, sources say [21:10 BST10 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/05/2018 – Flavor Giant IFF Goes Natural in $6.4 Billion Deal; 07/05/2018 – IFF M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Iff’s Ratings On Review For Downgrade On Deal Announcement; 09/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM DEAL INCL TERMINATION FEES UP TO $191M; 20/04/2018 – DJ International Flavors & Fragrances , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IFF); 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES DEAL AS DOUBLE-DIGIT CASH EPS ACCRETIVE IN 2ND YEAR; 09/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF Expects to Maintain Quarterly Dividend Consistent With Prior Guidance; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances to Acquire Frutarom Industries

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.04% or 7.05 million shares. Lmr Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 11,673 shares. Wetherby Asset Inc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). D L Carlson Inv Grp reported 14,416 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% or 5,923 shares. Covington Capital Management holds 0.3% or 37,633 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks reported 202,134 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.04% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 19,707 shares. 11,497 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Reynders Mcveigh Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Kbc Group Nv owns 89,868 shares. Chilton Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.1% or 8,960 shares. New England Research & accumulated 0.3% or 3,400 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 404,719 shares. First Manhattan Co has 700 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $42.14 million activity. $3.82M worth of stock was bought by Winder Investment Pte Ltd on Thursday, February 21.

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s (NYSE:IFF) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s (NYSE:IFF) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s (NYSE:IFF) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates, makes, and supplies flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. The company has market cap of $15.34 billion. It operates through two divisions, Flavors and Fragrances. It has a 44.33 P/E ratio. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.06% or 63,383 shares. 180,941 were accumulated by Bahl & Gaynor. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt accumulated 11,901 shares. Moreover, Cap Inv Services Of America has 3.33% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 117,970 shares. 76,622 were accumulated by Cambridge Trust Com. Prio Wealth Lp stated it has 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Bryn Mawr Tru reported 4,090 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reported 0.13% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Ardevora Asset Management Llp holds 217,700 shares or 1% of its portfolio. The California-based Van Strum Towne has invested 4.67% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Veritas Management Llp accumulated 2,383 shares. Apg Asset Nv has 0.15% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.66% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Strs Ohio has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Mawer Inv Mngmt has 0.26% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Among 13 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 31% are positive. Ecolab Inc has $210 highest and $154 lowest target. $184.15’s average target is -7.92% below currents $199.99 stock price. Ecolab Inc had 20 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan. Citigroup maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Friday, August 2. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $20600 target. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. Nomura maintained the shares of ECL in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ecolab: Wonderful Business, Not A Fair Price – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Ecolab’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab reports mixed results in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity. MacLennan David bought $171,050 worth of stock.