Harvey Investment Co Cut Ansys (ANSS) Holding By $489,580; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Boosted By $1.11 Million Its Tech Data (TECD) Holding

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased Ansys Inc (ANSS) stake by 2.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 2,690 shares as Ansys Inc (ANSS)’s stock rose 7.99%. The Harvey Investment Co Llc holds 115,004 shares with $21.01 million value, down from 117,694 last quarter. Ansys Inc now has $17.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $213.15. About 182,615 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased Tech Data Corp (TECD) stake by 23.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc acquired 10,900 shares as Tech Data Corp (TECD)’s stock declined 2.30%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 57,758 shares with $5.92 million value, up from 46,858 last quarter. Tech Data Corp now has $3.72B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $101.87. About 233,176 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 22.41% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 4.5% Position in Tech Data; 22/03/2018 – Tech Data: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 08/05/2018 – iPass Partners with Tech Data to Improve Operational Efficiency and Quality of Service While Reducing Operating Expenses

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Investing In Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) Worth US$100 Based On Its Intrinsic Value? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Undervalued-Predictable Companies With High Margins of Safety – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tech Data Signs CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion Pledge – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tech Data Expands Cloud Solution Factory with Outcome-Based Offerings – Business Wire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) stake by 137,080 shares to 328,347 valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) stake by 77,000 shares and now owns 1.56M shares. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) was reduced too.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $601,060 activity. 3,500 shares were sold by THURK MICHAEL, worth $601,060.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.48M for 48.89 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

