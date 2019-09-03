Harvey Investment Co Continues to Hold Position in Wabtec (WAB); As Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Valuation Declined, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Decreased Stake

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 94.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 1.61M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.44. About 203,682 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q EPU 24C; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy encourages safety awareness during National Safe Digging Month; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enable Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENBL); 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM INCREASED 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $257M, EST. $240.4M; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 16/03/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP ENBL.N – CONTINUING TO REVIEW POTENTIAL IMPACT OF FERC RULING ON INCOME TAX ALLOWANCE; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Natural Gas Processed Volumes 2.22 Trillion British Thermal Units Per Day; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $975M-$1.05B; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $257

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 56,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 245,341 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09 million, up from 188,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.77% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $65.91. About 742,567 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – GE’s Transportation Unit To Merge With Wabtec In A Deal Valued At $11.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 03/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Rail Division With Wabtec in $11 Billion Deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S TRANSIT SEGMENT HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN PARIS; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC’S OUTLOOK TO NEG FROM STABLE; RATINGS AFFIRMED: MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH

Analysts await Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. ENBL’s profit will be $121.00 million for 11.11 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Enable Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knot Offshore Partners Lp (NYSE:KNOP) by 547,500 shares to 2.38 million shares, valued at $45.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 47,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. The insider NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600. $1.19 billion worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO. KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur has 0.02% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc reported 35 shares stake. Insur Tx has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Td Cap Management Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Willingdon Wealth, a North Carolina-based fund reported 993 shares. Psagot House invested in 66 shares. Century Companies has 1.87M shares. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mngmt Group Llp has invested 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 793,227 were accumulated by Legal & General Gp Public Limited Company. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability reported 87 shares. Wealthcare Cap Lc has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). First Fincl In has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 207 shares. First Manhattan Co holds 10,776 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Pictet Asset Limited has 83,602 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.