Harvey Investment Co Boosted Wabtec (WAB) Position by $4.13 Million; Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Lowered Its Dover Corp. (DOV) Position by $2.32 Million

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 56,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 245,341 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09 million, up from 188,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $73.74. About 706,382 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – Wabtec is a manufacturer of locomotives, freight cars and other rail-related products; 20/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal to Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE HAS THE RIGHT TO INCREASE PORTION OF MERGED COMPANY OWNED BY GE SHAREHOLDERS; 03/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge, Creating Global Leader for Rail Equipment, Services and Software; 03/04/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT REQUIRES KNORR AND WABTEC TO TERMINATE UNLAWFUL AGREEMENTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR EMPLOYEES

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp. (DOV) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 24,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,188 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74 million, down from 182,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $102.74. About 856,594 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 04/05/2018 – International Equipment Solutions for sale via Deutsche; 18/04/2018 – Dover Board of Directors Approves Spinoff of Apergy; 16/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Tidal Finfisheries to meet April 18 in Dover; 09/05/2018 – DOVER WILL GET A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700M FROM APERGY; 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover; 22/05/2018 – Dover Microsystems Announces Advisory Board; 18/04/2018 – DOVER BOARD OKS SPIN-OFF OF APERGY; 20/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – CEO ROBERT LIVINGSTON WILL RETIRE ON APRIL 30; 26/03/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $1.9 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 6% FROM PRIOR YEAR

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $3.26 million activity. Another trade for 13,102 shares valued at $1.14M was made by Spurgeon William on Thursday, February 7. 12,363 shares valued at $1.08M were sold by Kloosterboer Jay L on Tuesday, February 5. 2,184 Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) shares with value of $196,713 were sold by Kosinski Anthony K.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 17 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Etrade Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 4,815 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Inc Oh holds 0.02% or 15,150 shares in its portfolio. Harvey Invest Company Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Haverford Trust accumulated 4,237 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Adage Capital Grp Lc stated it has 0.08% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Trust Department Mb Bank & Trust N A accumulated 527 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Canandaigua Fincl Bank & Tru Company owns 2,700 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Court Place Advsr Ltd holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 14,234 shares. Elm Advsr reported 3,185 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.04% or 5,087 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 29,000 are owned by Cincinnati Indemnity Com. Asset reported 11,417 shares.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.55 EPS, up 19.23% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.3 per share. DOV’s profit will be $225.26 million for 16.57 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75 million and $582.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3,697 shares to 80,875 shares, valued at $18.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 19,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,994 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

