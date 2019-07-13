Harvey Investment Co Boosted Its Wabtec (WAB) Holding by $4.13 Million; Market Value Declined; Intel (INTC) Holder Farr Miller & Washington Decreased Its Position as Share Value Declined

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 56,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 245,341 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09 million, up from 188,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $72.04. About 976,074 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Acquires Annax, A Leading Supplier Of Public Address And Passenger Information Systems For Transit Vehicles; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 20/05/2018 – CNBC International: GE nears $20 billion deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Rev $4.1B; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE FOR REV. & EARNINGS/SHR; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 7,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,264 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, down from 73,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 20.15 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTC); 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY HAS BEEN ELECTED TO INTEL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 27/04/2018 – Politically charged House Intel Committee releases final report on Russia election meddling; 21/05/2018 – Intel Puts Its Own Spin on Quantum Computing — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich Questions Witnesses During Senate Intel Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 03/05/2018 – The Big Interview: Intel’s AI Chief Says Chip Giant “Has to Shift”; 30/04/2018 – Exclusive: Inside Intel’s Failed Wearables Gambit

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75 million and $582.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 19,472 shares to 72,994 shares, valued at $18.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,004 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Incorporated (NYSE:ABBV).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. 3,000 shares were bought by DeNinno David L, worth $193,530 on Tuesday, May 21. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $503,520 was made by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $352,535 activity.