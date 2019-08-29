Harvey Capital Management Upped Stake in Raytheon Company (RTN); Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Market Valuation Rose While Edgepoint Investment Group Lowered Holding by $185.48 Million

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 3,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 33,015 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 29,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $182.69. About 1.14 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – Raytheon/Palantir Contract Is for Combination of Hardware and Software, Work Has Estimated Completion Date of March 202; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) by 32.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.64M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 3.45M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390.66 million, down from 5.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $137.24. About 1.50 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 17,058 shares to 7.90M shares, valued at $638.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 9.49 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 26.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fidelity National Information Services: Solid Synergy Upsides Upon Worldpay Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Global Payments beats on earnings as CEO cheers TSYS deal opportunities – MarketWatch” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Worldpay, FIS set date for $43B acquisition to close – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Prns invested in 0.19% or 3,556 shares. Bessemer Secs Llc stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Old National Natl Bank In holds 0.04% or 6,924 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 25.07 million shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 7,227 shares. 413,685 were accumulated by Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Perkins Coie Company stated it has 540 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Cap Inc holds 0.02% or 17,600 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 4,668 shares. World Asset Management owns 19,844 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Yorktown Management And Research reported 2,900 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Legacy Private Trust owns 3,271 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0.02% or 505,105 shares. Tradewinds Limited Co has 42 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Btc Capital Mngmt invested in 0.08% or 4,655 shares.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Ackman is Said to Exit United Technologies (UTX) Stake, Won’t Fight Raytheon (RTN) Deal; Said to Exit ADP (ADP) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Pentagon Pulls the Plug on Boeing’s Multibillion-Dollar Ballistic Interceptor – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon, Rheinmetall expand team for US Army combat vehicle competition – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Texas-based Motco has invested 0.56% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% or 208,137 shares. 2.98M are owned by Aqr Ltd Liability Corp. Arcadia Investment Corporation Mi reported 0.01% stake. Eagle Asset Management Inc stated it has 32,785 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 2,539 shares. Ntv Asset Lc accumulated 1,367 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Wesbanco Natl Bank Incorporated stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Woodstock Corp holds 0.84% or 25,808 shares. Conning accumulated 0.03% or 6,081 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 5,549 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Weybosset And Limited owns 2,080 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Wade G W And Inc owns 4,011 shares.