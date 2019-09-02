Harvey Capital Management Trimmed Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $8.49 Million; Shares Rose; Gam Holding Ag Has Upped Progress Software (PRGS) Holding by $537,548

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 107.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 12,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The institutional investor held 23,531 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 11,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.78. About 131,052 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 18/04/2018 – Progress Announces Winners of the Progress Sitefinity 2017 Website of the Year Awards; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 26c; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees FY18 Rev $398M-$404M; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer lndustry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and Prediction using Cognitive Machine Learning; 19/04/2018 – PROGRESS OPENEDGE ISVS REPORT JUMP IN CUSTOMER ACQUISITION; PROGRESS TECHNOLOGY, INNOVATION AND STRATEGY A DRIVING FACTOR; 08/05/2018 – Progress Enables Developers to Quickly Add Chatbots to Apps Using the Industry’s Leading UI Tools – Telerik and Kendo UI; 13/03/2018 – Progress Launches AI-Driven Chatbot, Progress NativeChat; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ REV $94.2M, EST. $92.3M; 04/05/2018 – Progress Software at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP SEES FY18 ADJ DILUTED EPS $2.36 TO $2.41

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 84.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 160,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 30,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, down from 190,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 7.92M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 01/05/2018 – Oracle’s Aconex Surpasses $200 Billion in Transportation Project Value Managed on Its Platform; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Berkshire results; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 23/04/2018 – BlSTel and Oracle preview powerful A.l. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover Messe 2018; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Expects to More Than Double Size of SaaS Business ‘Very Quickly’; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $6.9 BLN RELATED TO 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RECORDED IN QTR; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – Metering: Exclusive interview: Martin Dunlea | Oracle Utilities; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold PRGS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 4.94% less from 40.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 11,714 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 299,348 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5,988 were reported by Ifrah Fincl Serv. California Employees Retirement owns 132,221 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0% or 116,828 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 1.06 million shares. State Street Corp reported 1.39 million shares stake. Td Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.03% or 505,200 shares. Oaktop Capital Mngmt Ii Ltd Partnership holds 5.68% or 612,526 shares in its portfolio. Element Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 7,471 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 44,817 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Century Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 222,820 shares. Ameritas Invest owns 3,776 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 48,508 shares to 266,208 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM) by 17,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,862 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd invested 1.38% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 27,762 were accumulated by Salem Counselors. Benjamin F Edwards And Commerce stated it has 30,644 shares. Automobile Association owns 0.67% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4.81M shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Panagora Asset owns 0.03% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 114,775 shares. Prescott Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.08% or 7,600 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 98,732 shares. Catalyst Cap Limited Liability Company owns 15,800 shares. Brookstone has 5,140 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated invested 0.99% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Retail Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 24,269 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.56% stake. Tokio Marine Asset Limited stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Tru Fund stated it has 50,662 shares.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 13,370 shares to 30,270 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.08 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.