Harvey Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $1.12 Million; Pepsico (PEP) Holder Reliance Trust Has Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Rose

Reliance Trust decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust sold 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 14,292 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 17,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $126.51. About 3.23 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 4,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 15,045 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 19,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.30B market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $7.91 during the last trading session, reaching $264.75. About 3.62M shares traded or 2.31% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “MasterCard Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “MasterCard Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kames Cap Public Ltd Co accumulated 10,745 shares. Findlay Park Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 350,000 shares. Egerton Capital (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership owns 2.45 million shares or 4.07% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan has 10,580 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru has invested 1.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 300,084 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. North Carolina-based Bragg Fincl Advsr has invested 0.56% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Adell Harriman Carpenter has 21,549 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kings Point Mgmt holds 419 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc reported 0.92% stake. Grand Jean Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 1,190 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability reported 279,050 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 48,792 shares or 4.48% of its portfolio. Central Bancorp Tru stated it has 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Zacks invested in 35,606 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 7,175 shares to 18,540 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 3,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 selling transactions for $28.36 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 0.42% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 160,677 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Llc Oh has invested 1.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co holds 0.89% or 5.67 million shares. Shelton Mgmt, California-based fund reported 16,816 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associates Incorporated has invested 0.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bowling Limited Company has 6,133 shares. Ls Advsr Lc owns 164,156 shares. Cypress Asset Tx has 2.9% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 69,556 shares. Amp invested in 891,885 shares. Moreover, Griffin Asset Inc has 1% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 57,558 shares. Hendershot Invests has invested 2.57% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). D L Carlson Investment Gp owns 4,720 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. First Citizens Retail Bank & Tru Com accumulated 25,017 shares. Columbia Asset Management holds 1.18% or 36,199 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advsr reported 130,350 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.09 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PepsiCo Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PepsiCo: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/09/2019: PEP, LK, HD, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 9, 2019 : PEP, LNN – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Curious Case of PepsiCo’s Product Volumes – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 2,204 shares to 7,661 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares International Select Div (IDV) by 12,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,537 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value (FTA).