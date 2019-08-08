Harvey Capital Management Trimmed By $3.32 Million Its Apple Computer (AAPL) Holding; Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Stantec (TSE:STN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Stantec had 5 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 28. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 4 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by Scotia Capital given on Thursday, February 28. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Canaccord Genuity. See Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) latest ratings:

04/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold New Target: $33 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $39 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $36 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $38 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $38 Maintain

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) stake by 19.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 17,547 shares as Apple Computer Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Harvey Capital Management Inc holds 72,729 shares with $13.81 million value, down from 90,276 last quarter. Apple Computer Inc now has $949.19B valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $199.04. About 33.36 million shares traded or 21.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Waits…and Waits…for Apple, Fed — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg strikes back at Apple boss; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE THOSE SEEKING UNFAIR TRADE ADVANTAGES, BUT “THE WORLD WILL NOT DO SOMETHING STUPID”; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, according to comments Tim Cook made to CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 13/04/2018 – Apple could easily double its dividend and still just match other tech company payouts: Analyst; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 30/04/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Warns, Apple’s Cash, Sprint, T-Mo Purgatory — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Apple is hosting an education-themed event in Chicago on Tuesday; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has slashed its Apple iPhone sales estimates for the first two quarters of the year; 14/03/2018 – Business Insider: France said it will sue Google and Apple for ‘abusive trade practices’

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple had 78 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Bank of America. Piper Jaffray maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Monday, March 25. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $201 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, July 29. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Bank of America. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Reduce” rating by HSBC on Wednesday, April 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,347 are held by Glovista Lc. Northside Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,214 shares. Lbmc Inv Limited Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,634 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 2.87% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 492,084 shares. Thornburg Invest holds 0.4% or 218,471 shares. 1,426 were reported by Professional Advisory Services. 7,400 are held by Weik Capital Mgmt. 366,694 are owned by Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Peapack Gladstone Corporation stated it has 2.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rmb Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.93% or 194,100 shares. Moreover, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has 0.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nikko Asset Americas Inc invested in 5.31% or 1.06M shares. Kingfisher Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 26,692 shares. Courage Miller Partners Limited Liability Com has invested 0.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boyd Watterson Asset Lc Oh holds 14,906 shares.

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $30.38. About 146,269 shares traded. Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical STN News: 18/05/2018 – JARISLOWSKY, FRASER LTD REPORTS 11.27 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN STANTEC INC AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – STANTEC ENERGY SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO BUY NORWEST; NO TERMS; 26/04/2018 – STANTEC SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO BUY CEGERTEC; 27/03/2018 – STANTEC BUYS ESI CONSULTING; 23/05/2018 – Stantec Tower Reaches New Heights as Edmonton’s Tallest Tower; 15/05/2018 – Stantec to Work with Western Michigan University to Transform Main Campus South Neighborhood; 26/04/2018 – Stantec Commences Strategic Review of MWH Constructors; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q EPS C$0.32; 11/05/2018 – Stantec 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Results; 08/05/2018 – Stantec Selected to Design Hampstead Bypass and US 17 lmprovements in Hampstead in New Hanover and Pender Counties, North Carolina

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold Stantec Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 73.22 million shares or 0.08% less from 73.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 151,131 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Axa accumulated 15,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 0% or 18,478 shares. Scotia Cap Inc accumulated 57,535 shares. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) invested in 501 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 9.93M shares or 0.6% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 73,476 shares. Van Berkom And Incorporated stated it has 1.29 million shares. Geode Management Llc has invested 0% in Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN). Jarislowsky Fraser invested in 1.79% or 12.11M shares. Fil invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN). Luminus Llc accumulated 2.54 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 589,397 shares. 46,200 were reported by Tobam. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0.07% invested in Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) for 6.89M shares.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.39 billion. It operates through four divisions: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. It has a 62 P/E ratio. The firm provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services.

