Harvey Capital Management Raised Its Take (TTWO) Stake by $1.03 Million; Share Price Rose; Towle & Co Has Decreased Its Holding in Ally Finl (ALLY) by $355,500

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 30.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 9,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 39,360 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47 million, up from 30,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $127.39. About 671,466 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 11,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.56M, down from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.95. About 1.07 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 17/04/2018 – Primeritus Financial Services Receives Top Honor from Ally Financial; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Other Revenue Relatively Flat; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followe; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Medium-Term Adjusted Efficiency Ratio in Low 40s Percent; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 66C; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $259M, EST. $269.7M; 03/04/2018 – Personetics and its Customers to Discuss Al in Banking at the 2018 Retail Banking Conference; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Provision Expense Relatively Flat; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 2.64%, UP 4 BPS YOY

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.71 million for 8.75 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94M and $860.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adient Plc by 204,133 shares to 1.87M shares, valued at $45.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 654,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold TTWO shares while 153 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 98.29 million shares or 0.94% less from 99.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc reported 275,370 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 260 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 560 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Republic Inc holds 0% or 2,922 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 18,186 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Highbridge Cap Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 6,300 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar reported 5,455 shares. Pinnacle invested in 0.06% or 21,792 shares. Bamco reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Braun Stacey owns 126,413 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Com invested in 31,256 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jnba Fincl Advsr owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mitchell holds 14,795 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0% or 1,560 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP reported 0.02% stake.