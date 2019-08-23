Harvey Capital Management Position in Zions Bancorp (ZION) Has Cut as Share Value Declined; Icon Advisers Position in Sempra Energy (SRE) Has Lifted by $425,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorp (ZION) by 79.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 29,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 7,650 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347,000, down from 37,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.13. About 292,294 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 21,400 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $140.78. About 120,599 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,962 MLN VS $3,031 MLN; 11/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Remington Outdoor, Sempra Energy; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – UNIT INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGÉTICA TO DEVELOP LIQUID FUELS MARINE TERMINAL AT LA JOVITA ENERGY HUB IN ENSENADA, MEXICO; 24/04/2018 – Sempra Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra’s $9.45 Billion Oncor Buyout; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable Energy; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s lEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – EXPECTS $320 MLN TO $360 MLN FOR ITS PORTION OF PARTIAL-YEAR EARNINGS FROM ONCOR IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based First Trust Advsr LP has invested 0.04% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 8,235 were reported by Wade G W And. 255,960 were reported by Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.03% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Colony Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co holds 4,859 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Principal Gp Incorporated holds 545,491 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement reported 8,139 shares. 77,313 are owned by Utd Automobile Association. The Pennsylvania-based Orrstown Financial Services Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Tocqueville Asset Management LP has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 39,968 shares. Moreover, Pnc Serv Grp Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 742,764 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 5,945 shares.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 3,115 shares to 33,015 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 13,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.88 million for 9.43 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

