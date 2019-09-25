Harvey Capital Management Position in Apple Computer (AAPL) Has Decreased as Shares Rose; Home Depot (HD) Holder L & S Advisors Has Cut Holding by $3.13 Million

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 32,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,725 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.06 million, down from 72,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $995.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $220.36. About 10.84M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS FEEDBACK FROM SUPPLIERS LEADS TO BELIEVE CO HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTING TIGHTER COST CONTROL SINCE IPHONE 8 RAMP; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer rethinks trade and China after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS AFFECTED MACBOOK PRO (NON TOUCH BAR) UNITS WERE MANUFACTURED BETWEEN OCTOBER 2016 AND OCTOBER 2017 – APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 01/05/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation Complete Transaction to Join Forces; 27/03/2018 – Apple Looks to Recharge iPad With Stylus Support, Education Software; 10/04/2018 – APPLE OWES $502.6 MILLION TO VIRNETX, SAYS FEDERAL JURY IN TX; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but it may have been scrapped; 11/04/2018 – If Zuckerberg was asked about Cook’s comments, the notes urged him to point towards “lots of stories about apps misusing Apple data.”

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 31.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 15,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,542 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.77M, down from 47,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $226.58. About 1.48M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $207.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Sp 500 Index Etf (IVV) by 5,845 shares to 12,358 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2022 Corp E by 33,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New Class B (NYSE:CBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Opus Invest Management holds 0.5% or 13,500 shares. The Texas-based Sta Wealth Management Limited Company has invested 0.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 4,847 are held by Foundry Prns Ltd. Moreover, Fundx Group Limited Liability has 0.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,723 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Pcl has invested 1.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 2.30M are held by Parnassus Ca. Horan Cap Mgmt stated it has 148,581 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company reported 1.91% stake. North Amer Mgmt Corporation has invested 3.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pictet North America Advsr stated it has 131,021 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtn Incorporated accumulated 125,360 shares or 1.86% of the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability Com invested 2.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cordasco Net stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). M&R Cap Mgmt holds 4.11% or 91,883 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.47 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability reported 0.63% stake. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,126 shares. Chilton Investment Co Ltd reported 827,837 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance Company holds 499,300 shares. Pure Fincl Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.15% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cincinnati Casualty accumulated 7,000 shares. American Century has 0.37% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Aristotle Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.05 million shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. Johnson Counsel owns 33,623 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Capital Intl Investors owns 0.13% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.60 million shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) accumulated 13,083 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The holds 0.74% or 232,201 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Duff & Phelps Inv Mgmt holds 0.04% or 12,150 shares in its portfolio. 89,404 are held by Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Company.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $757.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 21,680 shares to 31,267 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Victory Sycamore Val I by 26,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ca Tax Exempt (VCADX).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.48 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.