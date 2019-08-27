Harvey Capital Management Lowered Mastercard (MA) Stake By $1.12 Million; Shorts at Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Lowered By 37.45%

Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) had a decrease of 37.45% in short interest. MDSO’s SI was 2.82M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 37.45% from 4.50 million shares previously. With 1.56 million avg volume, 2 days are for Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO)’s short sellers to cover MDSO’s short positions. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $91.61. About 508,515 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 27/04/2018 – Medidata Edge Strategic Monitoring Wins “Best Sponsor-Focused Technological Development” at CARE Awards 2018; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 35C; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR THE YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Medidata to Showcase Rave Omics with Biomarker Discovery in Oncology Research at Industry Expert Theater Presentation; 24/04/2018 – Life Science Leaders Discuss Future of Drug Development at Medidata NEXT London; 14/05/2018 – Medidata Holds Global Heart Health Awareness Week to Encourage Employee Wellness; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q REV. $149.2M, EST. $146.7M; 29/05/2018 – Medidata Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Major Cancer Center Further Advances Oncology Research by Integrating Genomic Data Into Medidata’s eClinical Platform; 03/04/2018 – Australia NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre Partners with Medidata to Digitize Cancer Research

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 24.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 4,760 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Harvey Capital Management Inc holds 15,045 shares with $3.54 million value, down from 19,805 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $280.46B valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $276.43. About 2.05 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation sold $4.22M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Friday, August 2. Another trade for 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Communication has 0.25% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3,250 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability has 3.83% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 505,187 shares. Howard Hughes Institute stated it has 1.1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 2.31M shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 2.65% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Leuthold Gru Limited Liability owns 48,967 shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. Vestor Ltd Co invested in 2.22% or 51,484 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 1.58% or 54,065 shares. Redwood Investments Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 61,109 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Gru Lc reported 16,207 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited, a New York-based fund reported 7,856 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Company holds 14,474 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 3,075 shares. First Fincl Bank Sioux Falls stated it has 3,438 shares or 2.76% of all its holdings. Private Asset Inc holds 945 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32400 highest and $235 lowest target. $279.64’s average target is 1.16% above currents $276.43 stock price. Mastercard had 23 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $31000 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, August 5 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $28500 target in Monday, May 6 report. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MA in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Outperform” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $256 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, March 14. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $30800 target.

