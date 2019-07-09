Harvey Capital Management Lowered Its Zions Bancorp (ZION) Position by $1.34 Million; Cooper Creek Partners Management Lowered Holding in Tillys (TLYS) by $6.97 Million as Shares Declined

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Tillys Inc (TLYS) by 52.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 633,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 568,090 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Tillys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.70M market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.95. About 329,762 shares traded. Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has risen 10.39% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TLYS News: 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center; 30/05/2018 – TILLYS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES, WHICH INCLUDES E-COMMERCE SALES, INCREASED 0.1% IN TOTAL; 12/03/2018 Tilly’s 4Q EPS 23c; 22/03/2018 – Baker Tilly Launches CFO Outsourcing and Advisory Service; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tilly’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TLYS); 12/03/2018 – TILLYS INC – 4TH QUARTER EPS OF $0.23, INCLUDING TAX REFORM CHARGE OF $0.01; 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 1c-EPS 3c; 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S SEES 2Q EPS 24C TO 28C, EST. 12C

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorp (ZION) by 79.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 29,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,650 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347,000, down from 37,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $45.32. About 1.54M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 8,839 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Etrade Cap Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 31,959 shares. Nomura reported 0.01% stake. Federated Pa has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Csat Investment Advisory LP has invested 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Creative Planning stated it has 45,065 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Everence Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 5,120 shares. King Luther Management Corporation holds 0.59% or 1.69M shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Llc invested in 0.06% or 2,000 shares. Missouri-based Stifel Finance has invested 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.08% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 2.38 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 9,800 shares. Strategic Global Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.55% or 57,943 shares in its portfolio. Fil has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 2.00M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 16,390 shares to 38,065 shares, valued at $5.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. 500 shares were sold by SHIREY TERRY ALAN, worth $24,756 on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $373,977 were sold by Smith Jennifer Anne on Monday, January 28. BLACKFORD DAVID E sold 2,172 shares worth $107,927. The insider ALEXANDER BRUCE K sold $259,205. STEPHENS STEVEN DAN had sold 8,000 shares worth $385,590 on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 23.60% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.89 per share. ZION’s profit will be $200.83 million for 10.30 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.77% EPS growth.

Analysts await Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 31.03% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.29 per share. TLYS’s profit will be $5.90 million for 9.94 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Tilly's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% EPS growth.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keyw Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:KEYW) by 218,365 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $9.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dave And Busters (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 76,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Donnelley Rr And Sons.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $181,796 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold TLYS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 19.17 million shares or 2.99% less from 19.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 16,430 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Company owns 688 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 1.55 million shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 401,622 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York accumulated 25,203 shares. Kennedy Cap Management has invested 0.11% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Nantahala Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 693,103 shares. Numerixs Technology holds 6,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 23,325 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gp has 0% invested in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 1.36 million shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Com holds 49,746 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 236,741 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset Management has 0% invested in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Hodges Capital Management holds 0.06% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio.