Harvey Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Apple Computer (AAPL) as Stock Value Rose; Lear (LEA) Holder Elm Ridge Management Has Upped Its Holding by $710,370

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 5,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19,666 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 14,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $130.68. About 863,244 shares traded or 34.30% up from the average. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 19.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 17,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,729 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81 million, down from 90,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new $299 iPad at education-themed event; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New iPad to Catch Google in the Classroom; 29/05/2018 – APPLE SEES HOMEPOD IN CANADA, FRANCE, GERMANY STARTING JUNE 18; 11/04/2018 – If Zuckerberg was asked about Cook’s comments, the notes urged him to point towards “lots of stories about apps misusing Apple data.”; 09/03/2018 – Nitro Games Oyj: New version of Medals of War featured by Apple; 23/04/2018 – EU investigators to investigate Apple’s bid for Shazam; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 15/05/2018 – Apple Wants $1 Billion From Samsung at Smartphone Retrial; 29/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:; 15/03/2018 – Former Apple CEO and chairman of RxAdvance says the cost parameters of the pharmacy benefit manager market need to ‘fundamentally’ change

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $2.10 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.66B for 24.73 P/E if the $2.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability owns 740 shares. The Illinois-based Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora has invested 3.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 3.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Riverpark Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 98,852 shares stake. The Kentucky-based Hl Financial Limited Com has invested 4.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Reik & Ltd Company holds 5,851 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Newfocus Group Limited Liability Corporation owns 76,996 shares or 7.3% of their US portfolio. Country Club Tru Na holds 1% or 44,496 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp invested in 14,003 shares. 1.22M were reported by Everett Harris & Ca. Mai Capital Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 207,060 shares. Sadoff Inv Mngmt Ltd has 0.35% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 21,539 shares. Condor Cap invested 1.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Badgley Phelps Bell has invested 1.88% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Lc holds 2.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 153,780 shares.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $208.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 16,390 shares to 38,065 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 7,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C has 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 5,800 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 54,017 shares. Moreover, Trexquant Investment Lp has 0.04% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Cubic Asset Management Lc holds 0.29% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 7,328 shares. Amer Int has invested 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Smith Asset Group Inc Ltd Partnership accumulated 6,500 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Llc stated it has 8,319 shares. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Daiwa Sb Invests Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Synovus Financial Corporation holds 1,613 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clark Estates holds 0.53% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. 1.64 million are owned by Boston Prtn. Optimum Inv Advsr reported 1,146 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.1% or 3,214 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.95 million activity.

