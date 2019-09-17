Harvey Capital Management Lifted Stake in Diamondback Energy (FANG) by $2.78 Million as Market Value Rose; Somerville Kurt F Increased Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $1.60 Million

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 135.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 25,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 44,680 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.87M, up from 18,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.37% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $100.45. About 2.15M shares traded or 32.25% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 843 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,221 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, up from 2,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $14.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.55. About 1.81M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Flipkart dialled Amazon after Walmart revived deal talks – Mint; 17/04/2018 – IATA eyes creation of global drone registry with U.N. agency; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Is New FAANG Punching Bag as Trump Reportedly Takes Aim (Video); 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving, and will be replaced by an Amazon executive; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM is scouting CEOs – CNBC; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Drops as Heavy Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Automotive Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 09/05/2018 – Sears: All Tires Ordered on Amazon.com Can Be Installed at Select Sears Auto Centers; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1830 FROM $1760

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $399,968 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 24,082 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited Com owns 11,425 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Funds holds 0.08% or 108,528 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Pnc Serv Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Alyeska Invest Group Ltd Partnership stated it has 376,101 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund owns 3,228 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Prelude Cap Mngmt reported 0.07% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). First Heartland Consultants Incorporated holds 0.1% or 3,846 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 16,439 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 29,109 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rr Advsr Ltd holds 54,000 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. International Investors accumulated 0.01% or 200,428 shares. Allstate stated it has 2,665 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cash Dividend On The Way From Diamondback Energy (FANG) – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Diamondback Energy Keeps Growing In A Tough Market – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Diamondback (FANG) Jumps: Stock Rises 6.4% – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,181 were reported by Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Corp. Whittier Of Nevada holds 2.72% or 20,154 shares. Cortland Assoc Incorporated Mo invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Comgest Global Investors Sas holds 4,800 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Smith & Howard Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alphamark Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 75 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp owns 11,728 shares. Colonial Trust Advsr holds 6,774 shares or 2.32% of its portfolio. Moreover, Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora has 0.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 246 shares. Mason Street Ltd Co holds 2.38% or 58,981 shares. Hills Savings Bank Co reported 0.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Valmark Advisers holds 881 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Ltd reported 0.12% stake. Sabal Tru Communication, a Florida-based fund reported 156 shares.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2,743 shares to 33,805 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 2,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,779 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Amazon (AMZN) Down 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon wants exclusives for IMDb TV – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon changed search to put profit first – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.