Harvey Capital Management Lifted Position in Take (TTWO) as Stock Value Rose; Liberty Capital Management Lowered Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Stock Value Declined

Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 16,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,124 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 79.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 13,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 30,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 16,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $128.81. About 1.41 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ar Asset Management reported 31,592 shares. Beaumont Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.06% or 10,197 shares in its portfolio. Guyasuta Investment Advisors holds 0.29% or 44,674 shares. Euclidean Tech Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 28,400 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 32,146 shares. 2.18 million were accumulated by Sterling Cap Limited Liability. Pinnacle Limited Liability invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 17,845 shares stake. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 1.03% or 68,239 shares. Riggs Asset Managment has 6,842 shares. 166,878 were reported by Argent Trust. Stonehearth Capital Mngmt Llc owns 7,628 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Miller Investment Mngmt Lp holds 0.61% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 38,965 shares. 783,680 were accumulated by Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus. Smith Salley accumulated 75,058 shares.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 160,209 shares to 30,500 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 19,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,227 shares, and cut its stake in Att Inc (NYSE:T).