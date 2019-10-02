Harvey Capital Management Lifted Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Holding by $1.33 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Fedex (FDX) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Upped Its Stake

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 48.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 8,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 26,440 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07M, up from 17,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $120.98. About 1.47M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 2,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 17,294 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84 million, up from 14,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $140.78. About 2.71M shares traded or 8.93% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – ABC 13 News – WSET: #BREAKING: Officials in Austin are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility close to Austin; 20/03/2018 – WFMY News 2: #Breaking – FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device”; 20/03/2018 – ATF, FBI, AUSTIN POLICE: FEDEX PACKAGES LINKED TO RECENT BLASTS; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX EXPANDING E-COMMERCE CAPABILITIES WITH PURCHASE OF P2P; 23/04/2018 – DJ FedEx Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDX); 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY $6B GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT FROM METROPOLITAN LIFE; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 14/05/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH SPEAKS AT BLOCKCHAIN CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Slumped 10% in August – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources cuts 230 workers – Dallas – Dallas Business Journal” published on May 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pioneer Natural Resources declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Oil CEO: Don’t Expect an M&A Wave Yet – The Motley Fool” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fracking ban would slash U.S. oil production by 60%, Pioneer CEO says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington State Bank owns 5,136 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 281,403 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 9,144 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James & Associates accumulated 384,671 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 4,415 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 369,297 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Com owns 5,566 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Raymond James Trust Na invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Brown Advisory holds 2,060 shares. Ameriprise invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). State Street holds 8.01 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Boston Advsrs Llc reported 1,900 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,041 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 1,602 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “FedEx to Report Q1 Earnings: Whatâ€™s the Outlook for FDX Stock? – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Walmart’s Going After Another Pillar of Amazon’s Business – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UPS seen insulated from FedEx guidedown – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $354,364 activity. Shares for $100,614 were bought by Inglis John C on Friday, July 12.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97M and $569.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 12,748 shares to 57,231 shares, valued at $7.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 89,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,332 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvest Capital Management invested in 0.07% or 1,420 shares. Pettee Invsts owns 0.29% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,765 shares. Bessemer Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 226,578 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Co holds 2,393 shares. Palladium Limited Liability Co holds 0.43% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 37,514 shares. Wagner Bowman Corp has 7,333 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory owns 1,332 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 8,092 were accumulated by Hartline. Foothills Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 18,530 shares. Cubic Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.73% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 35,162 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 73,891 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt holds 1.42% or 13,029 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Td Asset has 0.02% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 76,020 shares.