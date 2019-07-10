Harvey Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by $566,930 as Stock Declined; As Mohawk Industries (MHK) Market Value Declined, Seabridge Investment Advisors Boosted Its Holding

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 3,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,015 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, up from 29,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $175.06. About 469,058 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN)

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) by 80.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,926 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, up from 7,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $148.65. About 90,365 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 35.45% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500.

More notable recent Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Mohawk Industries Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mohawk Industries Reports Q1 Results NYSE:MHK – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mohawk Industries, Inc. Invites You to Join the Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call on the Web – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mohawk Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24 million and $299.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. by 1,307 shares to 6,539 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 54,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mgmt reported 26,178 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 461,666 shares. 2,000 were reported by Numerixs Investment Technologies Inc. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Gru Public Limited has invested 0.03% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Chilton Inv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,612 shares. Hartford Inv Management owns 6,619 shares. Third Avenue Management Limited Liability Corp owns 88,805 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Raymond James Svcs Advsr Inc has 26,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company has invested 0% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). 848 were reported by Amica Retiree Trust. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 7,530 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Us Commercial Bank De holds 100,887 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc accumulated 273,681 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma owns 212 shares. 8,769 were reported by Mason Street Advsrs.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,760 shares to 15,045 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 160,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,500 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluestein R H & invested in 214,837 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Commerce Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,437 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Hallmark Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 2,802 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,366 shares. Johnson Fincl Gru Inc owns 3,735 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has invested 0.21% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). First American Bancorporation owns 19,512 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Mai Cap Management invested in 75,188 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Eagle Ridge Invest, a Connecticut-based fund reported 47,353 shares. Partnervest Advisory Serv Ltd Llc has 2,563 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 73,000 were reported by Ci Invs. Churchill Mngmt Corporation reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Wagner Bowman Corp stated it has 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Fort Limited Partnership invested in 11,597 shares.