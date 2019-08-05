Harvey Capital Management Increases Stake in Caterpillar (CAT); Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding Lifted by Somerville Kurt F

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 75.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 16,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 38,065 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16 million, up from 21,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $121.64. About 2.36 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR LATIN AMERICAN MINING SALES SURGE 179% FEB-APRIL; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 41 PCT; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Tom Pellette to Become Group Pres of Construction Industries; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 56 PCT; 14/03/2018 – CAT: TRYING TO SHIP DEALERS MORE IN SLOWER MONTHS BEFORE SPRING; 06/04/2018 – Option Pit’s Sebastian Has a Trade for Caterpillar (Video); 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: NO INJURIES AT MAPLETON FIRE; OPERATIONS CONTINUE; 07/05/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 2,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 9,662 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 6,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Norfolk Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $179.82. About 1.33 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $851,668 activity. $858,097 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) was sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph on Tuesday, February 12. Zampi Jason Andrew sold $94,117 worth of stock or 519 shares.

