Harvey Capital Management Increases Position in Raytheon Company (RTN); As Carmax (KMX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Hhr Asset Management Has Raised Its Position

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 3,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 33,015 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, up from 29,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $185.32. About 1.06 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 115,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 958,454 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.90M, up from 842,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $83.28. About 1.01 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 63,695 shares to 256,542 shares, valued at $62.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 36,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,828 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan invested 0.05% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Founders Management Ltd accumulated 162,763 shares. 3,242 are owned by Ameritas Inv Incorporated. Sun Life Inc accumulated 0% or 288 shares. 83,078 are owned by Asset Management One Ltd. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 0.02% or 17,912 shares. Bartlett & Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 525 shares. 1,000 are held by Covington Capital Management. Pnc Financial Service accumulated 175,228 shares. Advisory Serv Networks Limited Liability holds 0% or 399 shares. Bessemer Group owns 3,028 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation accumulated 7.22 million shares. Harris Associates Limited Partnership invested 0.05% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Da Davidson And Communication owns 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 7,970 shares. Mirae Asset Global Company reported 0.01% stake.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $208.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 160,209 shares to 30,500 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 19,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,227 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg accumulated 38,889 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability holds 2,292 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsrs invested in 0.43% or 57,822 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 144,362 shares. Central Fincl Bank & Tru reported 140 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 22,986 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc invested in 484,490 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp accumulated 32 shares. Massachusetts-based Ironwood Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.41% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Zacks Inv accumulated 0.41% or 103,905 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corporation invested 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Court Place Advsr has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Lourd Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora holds 0.07% or 1,100 shares. Quantum Capital reported 5,135 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings.