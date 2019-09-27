Harvey Capital Management Increased Its Take (TTWO) Stake; Zebra Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Gentex Com (GNTX) Stake

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased Gentex Corp Com (GNTX) stake by 34.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 17,167 shares as Gentex Corp Com (GNTX)’s stock rose 19.84%. The Zebra Capital Management Llc holds 32,681 shares with $804,000 value, down from 49,848 last quarter. Gentex Corp Com now has $7.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.66. About 971,157 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased Take (TTWO) stake by 30.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harvey Capital Management Inc acquired 9,090 shares as Take (TTWO)’s stock rose 23.70%. The Harvey Capital Management Inc holds 39,360 shares with $4.47 million value, up from 30,270 last quarter. Take now has $14.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $126.77. About 646,660 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased National Western Life Insuranc stake by 2,093 shares to 2,914 valued at $749,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Verizon Communicat (NYSE:VZ) stake by 5,618 shares and now owns 10,935 shares. Madden Steven Ltd Com Stk (NASDAQ:SHOO) was raised too.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2,824 activity. The insider Downing Steven R bought $12,499. 120 shares were bought by Chiodo Matthew, worth $2,510. $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Boehm Neil on Friday, June 28. 568 shares were bought by Nash Kevin C, worth $9,985. 711 shares were bought by Ryan Scott P, worth $12,499 on Friday, March 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold GNTX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 192.31 million shares or 2.14% less from 196.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 15,341 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 254,820 shares or 0% of the stock. West Coast Financial Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 232,567 shares. Fiduciary Trust holds 10,324 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd reported 9.66 million shares. Moreover, Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Citadel Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 292,256 shares. Franklin holds 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 226,478 shares. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Putnam Invs Limited Com holds 28,548 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel has invested 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Euclidean Technology Management Ltd Co holds 2.41% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 104,253 shares. 291,983 are held by Management Va. Mutual Of America Cap Management holds 225,338 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $106.99M for 16.46 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold TTWO shares while 153 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 98.29 million shares or 0.94% less from 99.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 544 are held by Fifth Third Bancorporation. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 222,930 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Llc accumulated 119,949 shares. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.11% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Moody Comml Bank Trust Division, a Texas-based fund reported 36,044 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.03% or 52,487 shares. Highland Management holds 11,035 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of owns 325 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.04% or 19,699 shares. Grassi Inv Mngmt reported 2,150 shares. Victory Cap Management Incorporated has 0.13% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 573,279 shares. Swiss Comml Bank owns 369,300 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Dupont Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 2,051 shares. Salem Invest Counselors holds 246 shares or 0% of its portfolio.