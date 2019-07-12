Harvey Capital Management Increased By $566,930 Its Raytheon Company (RTN) Holding; Guggenheim Capital Trimmed Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Stake By $962,047

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased Raytheon Company (RTN) stake by 10.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvey Capital Management Inc acquired 3,115 shares as Raytheon Company (RTN)’s stock declined 2.02%. The Harvey Capital Management Inc holds 33,015 shares with $6.01M value, up from 29,900 last quarter. Raytheon Company now has $50.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $178.08. About 1.44M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) stake by 44.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 56,591 shares as Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 71,948 shares with $1.29 million value, down from 128,539 last quarter. Extended Stay Amer Inc now has $3.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 886,229 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 11.89% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. Lawrence Taylor W sold $1.84 million worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13. Jimenez Frank R sold 4,094 shares worth $752,828. $643,693 worth of stock was sold by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual Insurance has invested 0.24% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Northern Trust has 3.27 million shares. Meyer Handelman Communications holds 0.13% or 13,484 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management accumulated 1.23M shares. Callahan Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). City Holdings accumulated 1,595 shares. Aviva Plc owns 407,339 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Barrett Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 150 shares. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 169 shares. First Commercial Bank Tru Of Newtown holds 1,325 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt owns 8,446 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Valmark Advisers Inc stated it has 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Oakmont Corp owns 7.7% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 300,276 shares. Patten Patten Tn holds 74,048 shares. Cannell Peter B accumulated 0.33% or 46,955 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Raytheon has $21800 highest and $19500 lowest target. $204.83’s average target is 15.02% above currents $178.08 stock price. Raytheon had 8 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Vertical Research. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. Buckingham Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, June 24 report. Citigroup maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Monday, January 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Monday, June 10.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Defense Secretary narrows recusal from Raytheon decisions – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Raytheon selected for B-52 AESA radar upgrade – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Qatar awards Raytheon approximately $2.2 billion for additional integrated air and missile defense capability – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Downside of the United Technologies-Raytheon Deal – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 113,800 were accumulated by Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0.02% or 180,088 shares. Invesco holds 579,222 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Whittier Tru reported 33 shares. First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 813,468 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 24,709 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 139,253 shares. Moreover, Dubuque National Bank & has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 200 shares. Epoch Invest Inc invested in 0.08% or 975,601 shares. Long Pond Ltd Partnership has 0.98% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Deprince Race Zollo owns 1.67 million shares. Fmr Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 625,100 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 17,524 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY).

Among 3 analysts covering Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Extended Stay America had 6 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of STAY in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 25.

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) stake by 99,472 shares to 1.33M valued at $16.84M in 2019Q1. It also upped Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) stake by 4,555 shares and now owns 39,118 shares. Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) was raised too.