Harvey Capital Management Holds Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); Origin Asset Management Llp Stake in Radian Group (RDN) Upped by $1.55 Million as Stock Value Declined

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN) by 432.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 70,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The institutional investor held 86,677 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 16,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Radian Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $23.12. About 775,889 shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 10/05/2018 – Radian Group Completes Previously Announced $50M Shr Repurchase Program in Advance of Its July 31, 2018, Expiration Date; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN REPORTS PURCHASE OF ENTITLE DIRECT; 15/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Stay out of Radian because housing is slowing; 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for Ml Business; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN EXPANDS GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT FOR TITLE SERVICES WITH PUR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radian Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDN); 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – ENTITLE DIRECT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER ITS CURRENT BRAND; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q EPS 52c; 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for MI Business

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 2,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 61,345 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.22 million, up from 58,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold RDN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 183.31 million shares or 2.36% less from 187.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caxton Ltd Partnership holds 23,026 shares. 666,137 were accumulated by Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability. Convergence Investment Partners Limited Liability Company accumulated 49,810 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). 44,567 were reported by Matarin Management Ltd Com. 31,900 were accumulated by Commonwealth Bank Of Aus. Citadel Lc holds 1.16 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Llc has invested 0.05% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Jefferies Grp Limited Co has invested 0% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 751,354 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The New York-based Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0.03% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). 74,539 were reported by Gam Ag. Quantbot LP has 42,936 shares. Investec Asset Management Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 4.02M shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity, a California-based fund reported 358,086 shares.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $898.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,902 shares to 10,727 shares, valued at $20.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 44,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP invested in 0.51% or 87,220 shares. Odey Asset Mgmt Group Limited reported 1.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wealthcare Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 553 shares in its portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd invested 0.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hills Bank & Trust & Company owns 2.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 75,698 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp invested in 0.28% or 92,500 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 185,000 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). East Coast Asset Limited Liability Company reported 16,685 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Fagan Assoc stated it has 5.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California-based L And S Advsr has invested 1.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lourd Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.34% or 27,507 shares. Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 93,619 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holding holds 4.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 7.56 million shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins owns 38,870 shares.