Harvey Capital Management Holding in Caterpillar (CAT) Boosted by $2.21 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Wright Investors Service Has Lifted Its At&T (T) Stake

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 75.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 16,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,065 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16 million, up from 21,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $135.73. About 3.22 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Maintains Dividend Rate; 08/05/2018 – CAT: `HIGH WATERMARK’ WASN’T MEANT TO SUGGEST MARKETS PEAKING; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – EXPECT HIGHER PRICE REALISATION TO MORE THAN OFFSET MATERIAL COST INCREASE – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Miners Increasing Capital Expenditures in 2018; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: NO INJURIES AT MAPLETON FIRE; OPERATIONS CONTINUE; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 28.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 35,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,505 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, up from 123,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.26. About 18.33M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a `Big Mistake’; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Made Payments to Michael Cohen’s Consulting Firm in Early 2017; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 10/05/2018 – AT&T deal with Cohen specified providing advice on Time Warner merger -Post; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T/TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – AT&T AND TIME WARNER, l CERTAINLY DIDN’T EXPECT THAT DEAL TO BE SUBJECT TO THE SITUATION IT’S IN NOW-CEO, CONF CALL; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 3rd Update

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $247.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,722 shares to 12,650 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 22,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,123 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 160,209 shares to 30,500 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,729 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).