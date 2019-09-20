Harvey Capital Management Has Upped Take (TTWO) Holding by $1.03 Million; Baillie Gifford & Company Stake in Royal Crbn.Cruises (RCL) Cut by $2.46 Million as Shares Declined

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 30.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 9,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 39,360 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47M, up from 30,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.56. About 811,824 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Royal Crbn.Cruises (RCL) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 20,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 4.64 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $561.97M, down from 4.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Royal Crbn.Cruises for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $111.68. About 867,579 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold TTWO shares while 153 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 98.29 million shares or 0.94% less from 99.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Artemis Investment Management Llp stated it has 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.03% or 376,774 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 5,600 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Polar Asset Prtnrs invested in 0.47% or 222,000 shares. Guardian Life Of America has 321 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Botty Invsts Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 500 shares. Brinker Cap invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Schroder Inv Management Grp has 1,635 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Stephens Ar holds 5,455 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kistler has 571 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 4.10M shares. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 37,713 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $94.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) by 36,223 shares to 213,431 shares, valued at $19.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia Adr (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 11,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Finance stated it has 778,720 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nordea Inv Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 29,181 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Mngmt. Allstate accumulated 2,025 shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Mig Ltd Liability accumulated 3.82% or 195,505 shares. United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Ltd has invested 0.07% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Brandywine Glob Invest Management has invested 0.15% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Texas Permanent School Fund has 33,153 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 83,698 are owned by Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Co. First Utd Bancorp, Maryland-based fund reported 12,642 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp stated it has 4,176 shares. Ariel Invs Ltd holds 1.01% or 661,381 shares. Magnetar Limited Com owns 3,983 shares. The Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).